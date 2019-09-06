ANDOVER — Police from Andover and Tewksbury, joined by the State Police Airwing, searched the woods between River Road and the Merrimack River for nearly an hour Friday night, looking for a woman who reportedly got lost while going for a walk with her two dogs.
Police Lt. Eddie Guy said the Tewksbury woman, 21, was hiking along the river and got lost on the trails around 6 p.m.
She had parked her car in Tewksbury, on Merrimack Drive, according to police scanner reports.
She hiked into the woods, which hug the river behind the site of the old St. Francis Seminary, which is now a luxury housing development called Riverside Woods by Pulte Homes.
At about 6:45 p.m., the girl reportedly emerged into the open under the powerlines in Andover that cross the river just downstream of the development.
That report appeared to be premature as police still hadn't seen her as of 7 p.m.
"We don't have eyes on her yet, but we are trying to reunite her with her mother," Guy said.
At just past 7 p.m., Tewksbury police reportedly found her back in Tewksbury where she had parked her car, according to Andover police Lt. Frank Fitzpatrick.
"She found her way back," Fitzpatrick said, adding that somehow she got her phone working again and was able to contact her mother and figure out how to return.