Editor's note: The initial 911 call on this incident came to Amesbury. But the incident took place in Newburyport, police and fire officials said.
NEWBURYPORT -- A search is underway for a six-year-old boy who went missing after a boating accident on the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge around 8 p.m.
According to various reports on social media, a boy's voice was heard calling for help near the Hat Factory, located on Merrimack Street adjacent to the river.
Nothing was found at the Hat Factory, however, and the search is continuing, with police, Coast Guard and civilians pitching in to help.
The boy was reported missing after a boat ran aground in the vicinity of the Whittier and Chain bridges, forcing five people into the water, including the boy.
Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment but the boy could not be located. One woman has died, the Newburyport fire chief said in a press conference at the scene.
Police, fire and Coast Guard units, including a helicopter, immediately began searching for the boy. Divers are also searching for the boy.
This is a developing story. Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.
