ANDOVER — A second Andover resident has the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, according to town officials who said they received the news Saturday from the state Department of Public Health.
Andover officials said the resident has remained isolated and "all contacts needing follow up are receiving appropriate support."
"Due to privacy requirements, no information concerning this case will be shared," a statement from the town read.
More cases of coronavirus are expected to be identified across the region as testing becomes increasingly available.
Health officials in Andover said they will be in contact with coronavirus patients to "ensure that they are receiving appropriate care and that any contacts are monitored," the statement said.
They stated, "Please remember that most cases recover at home and once they have recovered, they will no longer be under isolation restrictions."
Residents are encouraged to continue social distancing measures, practice good hand hygiene, and to stay at home if not feeling well.