METHUEN — With just teachers back at school a second positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Methuen High School, Superintendent Brandi Kwong confirmed Tuesday.
The second case "was a close contact for the first positive case," according to a Sept. 8 letter from Kwong to Methuen school staff and families.
The first positive case for the infectious coronavirus at the school was reported last week, forcing the district to implement 14-day quarantines and contact tracing.
Teachers reported back to school Sept. 1 for professional development, though the start of school for students is Sept. 14 for online classes. A hybrid of online and in-person classes starts Oct. 5.
Kwong, in the letter, said all close contacts of the positive cases were notified by the school nurses and are in quarantine for 14 days.
"All areas where the positive cases have had contact have been disinfected by our custodians," she added.
The school department is in close contact with the Methuen Board of Health and will continue to follow the board's guidance," she said.
"We will continue to follow the state reopening protocols to create the safest environment we can," she continued.
Kwong said the school department will continue to provide relevant communications to anyone affected.
Those contacted by the Board of Health or a contact tracer must quarantine for 14 days.
"Also, please wear a mask and follow physical distancing protocols," Kwong wrote "These mitigation strategies are imperative to a successful school year."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.