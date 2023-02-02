METHUEN — Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Methuen man Sunday, Jan. 29, police announced.
Francisco-Perez is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery.
Adrian Isabel, 17, of Methuen was charged with murder after surrendering to authorities on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday in Lawrence District Court and is being held without bail.
Investigators say Carlos Bello, 31, was shot in the Haverhill Street are of Methuen and was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.
Francisco-Perez was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority Police while waiting for a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, according to police.
Massachusetts officials will begin the process of extraditing Francisco-Perez from New York in the coming days.
The case has been investigated by troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's Office State Police Detective Unit, as well as directives from the Methuen and Lawrence Police Departments.
