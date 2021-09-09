LAWRENCE -- A second Marine who hails from the city has died in a two week span.
The Marine was identified at Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, a 2018 graduate of Lawrence High School, who died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, said Marine Capt. Philip Kulczewski, in an email.
"Munoz was assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment. Lima Company was on Training Day 1 when the death occurred," wrote Kulczewski in the email. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."
According to several media accounts, Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks.
This marks the eighth death on base since 2000.
Munoz was single, according to Kulczewski.
News of Munoz's death comes as preparations are being made to return the body of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario to Lawrence on Saturday.
Rosario, a 2014 graduate of Lawrence High and Marine for the past eight years, was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
She will be escorted back to Lawrence from Logan Airport early Saturday afternoon. A wake is planned at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, Kulczewski told the Marine Corps Times.
“All safety incidents are taken seriously,” Kulczewski told Marine Corps Times in a Wednesday email.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.