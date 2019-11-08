Second pot shop to open in Salem, Mass., Monday

SALEM, Mass. — The city's second recreational marijuana business will officially open Monday.
Insa announced Friday that the shop, at 462 Highland Ave., will be open for business starting at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at noon.
“We are so proud of our team here in Salem," said Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka in a statement. "For the past month they have gone through extensive trainings as well and volunteered at dozens of nonprofits, community events and cleanups. We couldn’t be more excited to open up a dispensary in the city of Salem."
"This city has been wonderful to work with and we are looking forward to furthering our partnership and commitment to the city," Zatyrka said.
The Salem store is Insa's first location in eastern Massachusetts. The company already runs a medical and retail marijuana store in Easthampton and a medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield. In Salem, Insa has converted the former Meineke Car Care Center into a retail pot shop.
Like other retail marijuana shops, Insa offers edibles, pre-rolled joints and flower. The company uses a "cashless ATM system" to handle debit card transactions at their registers with an added $3.50 fee.
Insa also offers online express ordering. Patrons can place orders at Insa's website, then head to the shop for pickup and payment. The Salem store has a separate line for online reservations.
Customers are urged not to park in Insa's lot, but instead in the neighboring Walmart parking lot, where Insa has leased 50 spaces.
When Insa opens, it'll join Alternative Therapies Group as the city's operating marijuana retail shops. ATG, which has run a medical marijuana dispensary in Salem since 2015, opened a retail shop at 50 Grove St. in December 2018.