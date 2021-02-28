NORTH ANDOVER — One rally wasn’t enough for the frustrated students and parents who stood along the driveway of the school administrative building before the School Committee meeting last week.
The protesters, hoping for a full return to the classroom, have arranged a follow-up rally at the same location before the next School Committee meeting Thursday.
With no reopening plan on the horizon, many of those who attended the rally last week think the School Committee is delaying action.
But Superintendent Gregg Gilligan pitched a plan at the meeting Feb. 25 to bring elementary students (grades K-5) back to school full time by April 5.
On March 18, the committee will receive an update on plans for North Andover Middle and High schools. Students in all grades are expected to return to in-person learning on a full-time basis next fall.
That plan wasn’t fast or comprehensive enough for Ron Carpenito, a parent who signed up to attend Rally to Return — Part 2 on Thursday.
“I think after reviewing the School Committee meeting, it feels as if middle schoolers and high schoolers have been left out of the planning process and they need to hear our voices louder than ever and that’s why we need to have another rally,” said Carpenito, whose 16-year-old daughter attends North Andover High School.
That sentiment was shared by David Evangelista, who organized both rallies through Facebook.
“Rally to Return was a success! But based on the outcome from the most recent school committee meeting, the plan set forth is not satisfactory!” read a description of the second rally’s Facebook page. “We must continue to show a strong conviction to get ALL our kids back in the classroom full time. Please join us during the next school committee meeting as we fight on!”
The committee’s next meeting is Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The second rally is set to kick off before the meeting at 6 p.m.