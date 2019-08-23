ANDOVER — For the second time this month, mosquitoes in Andover have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, according to town Public Health Director Thomas Carbone.
The town was notified Friday that mosquito pools on Haggetts Pond Road near Gavin Circle and on Chatham Road tested positive for EEE, Carbone said.
Testing on Abbot Street yielded a negative result, he said.
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will deploy supplemental mosquito traps to the affected areas this weekend, Carbone said.
Mosquito spraying will happen Monday between 8 p.m. and midnight, officials said. They said the spraying will be postponed to Tuesday night if there are weather problems Monday.
The area to be sprayed in the western part of Andover is bordered by the Merrimack River, Chandler Road and Interstate 93. This area includes Haggetts Pond. The area around Chatham Road will also be sprayed. That section is bordered by South Main and Salem streets, Berry Pond Road and the North Reading town line. Phillips Academy and much of Harold Parker State Forest are within this area.
The material being sprayed is zenivex E4-RTU, an oil-based adulticide, health officials said. Andover health officials urges residents to keep pets and children indoors while mosquito spraying is happening in their neighborhoods. They should also close the windows of their homes and avoid nighttime walks on spray routes, officials said.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has canceled evening programming at Harold Parker State Forest and several other state parks and forests in communities designated by the health officials as having moderate, high and critical risk levels of the EEE virus.
The first discovery of EEE in Andover this year happened Aug. 13, when two collections of mosquitoes in the Abbot Street area tested positive for the virus. Health officials said the affected mosquitoes were a species known to bite humans.
The area was sprayed Tuesday between 8 and 11 p.m. The section includes parts of Andover, Central and Woburn streets, Spring Grove and Eastman roads and Abbot Bridge Drive.
Symptoms of EEE in humans include fever, headache, irritability, restlessness, drowsiness, anorexia, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions and even coma. The symptoms can also include cyanosis, a condition brought on by insufficient oxygen in the blood. This causes the skin and mucous membranes to take on a bluish color.
About a third of humans who get EEE die, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The prime biting time for mosquitoes is from dusk to dawn. State officials advise canceling or postponing activities planned during that time in areas of high risk for mosquitoes carrying EEE.
The Department of Public Health recommends that people apply mosquito repellent when they are outside. The best repellents have ingredients registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, including DEET, permethrin, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535, according to state health officials.
DEET products should not be used on infants under 2 months old and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children, the officials said. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3.
Long sleeves, long pants and socks help keep mosquitoes away from skin.
This year, Massachusetts has had two cases of people infected by EEE. The first victim is a man over 60 who lives in southern Plymouth Country, according to the Department of Public Health. The second victim is a Grafton man in his 20s, the department said.