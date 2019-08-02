LAWRENCE — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nicole Connor, 24, whose body was recovered from the Spicket River early in the afternoon of July 23.
Nelson Gilles, 23, of 25 Bowdoin St., apartment 3, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder. He was arrested Friday by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
At his arraignment in Lawrence District Court, Judge Lynn Rooney ordered Gilles held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, which he had not posted as of Friday afternoon. Rooney scheduled a probable cause hearing for Aug. 29.
The judge allowed Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Nason's motion to impound the police report. Attorney Glenn Herlihy represented Gilles only for the arraignment.
Giovanni Lebron, 24, of 20 Daisy St., who is charged with murdering Connor, was ordered held without bail at his July 25 arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in Lawrence District Court on Aug. 15 for a pretrial conference.
Lebron was arraigned in secret in a hospital room at Lawrence General Hospital. Judge Mark Sullivan excluded the press and public from the arraignment.
He also impounded the police report.
Attorney Peter Caruso of Andover, who represents the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, said arraigning Lebron in secret violated the law. Sullivan never explained why he barred the public from the arraignment.
The arraignment was not recorded. This was done "in error," according to Jennifer Donahue, spokeswoman for the Supreme Judicial Court.
Police went to the Spicket River at 12:49 p.m. July 23 after receiving a report about a body there. Connor's body was found near Manchester Street Park.
A state police dive team removed her body from the river. Police described Connor as homeless.