LAWRENCE — A second suspect has been charged with the murder of a Lynn man in Lawrence last June, authorities said.
Devin Hayes, no address given, was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court in connection with the June 18 murder of Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn, according to a statement issued Tuesday morning by the Essex County District Attorney's office.
Wright was found in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. on the morning of June 19.
Hayes was held without bail following his arraignment, according to the statement.
He was arrested Monday at 6 a.m. on Washington Street in Haverhill.
A co-defendant, Niko Blanco, was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 20. He was later indicted for murder and armed assault with intent to rob and remains held without bail.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear in online and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
