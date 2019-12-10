LAWRENCE — A second suspect has been charged with the murder of a Lynn man in Lawrence last June, authorities said.
Devin Hayes, of 21 Observatory Ave. #3F, Haverhill, was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court in connection with the June 18 murder of Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn, according to court papers.
Wright's body was found in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. by a jogger on the morning of June 19.
Hayes was held without bail on the murder charge. A police report, affidavits and other paperwork were impounded from public view per order of Judge Jennifer Queally.
Paperwork filed by a prosecutor indicated impoundment of the documents was necessary for the safety of witnesses and police officers working on the ongoing case.
Hayes was arrested at 6 a.m. Monday on Washington Street in Haverhill, according to authorities.
Details about Hayes' arrest were unavailable Tuesday. The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit, state troopers assigned to the district attorney's office and Lawrence and Haverhill police were involved in the arrest, authorities said.
A co-defendant, Niko Blanco, was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 20. He was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury for murder and armed assault with intent to rob and remains held without bail.
An indictment against Hayes is also expected in the case. If that happens, the case will be transferred to Salem Superior Court, where Hayes will again face arraignment.
Wright's body was found in a parking lot on Manchester Street in Lawrence where the market and wholesale La Fruteria is located. A gun was recovered nearby, police said. The parking lot is next to Manchester Street Park and the Spicket River.
Pictures circulated on social media shortly afterwards, showing the body covered in blood.
The victim was lying on his back and the handgun was located a short distance away from his left hand. A prescription drug bottle, car keys and a ball cap could also be seen nearby in a pool of blood.
Manchester Street is in the north side of Lawrence off Broadway (Route 28).
