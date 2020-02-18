SALEM, Mass. — Devin Hayes, the second suspect in a Lawrence murder last June, will be arraigned soon on a first-degree murder charge.
Hayes, of 21 Observatory Ave., #3F, Haverhill, was indicted recently by the Essex County grand jury on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to rob, according to copies of the indictments.
Niko Blanco, 24, of Amesbury, and Hayes have both been charged with the June 18 murder of Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn.
Wright's body was found in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. in Lawrence by a jogger on the morning of June 19.
Both have been held without bail on the murder charges after arraignments in Lawrence District Court.
Hayes now faces arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court, where the case will now be moved.
Claiming it would compromise the murder investigation, prosecutors previously asked for police reports in the case to be impounded by the court.
Wright's body was found in a parking lot on Manchester Street in Lawrence where the market and wholesale La Fruteria is located. A gun was recovered nearby, police said. The parking lot is next to Manchester Street Park and the Spicket River.
Pictures circulated on social media shortly afterward, showing the body covered in blood.
The victim was lying on his back and the handgun was located a short distance away from his left hand. A prescription drug bottle, car keys and a ball cap could also be seen nearby in a pool of blood.
Manchester Street is in the north side of Lawrence off Broadway (Route 28).
