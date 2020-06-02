SALISBURY — A second woman may face charges related to a street brawl near Broadway that was captured on video and posted on social media.
Neyleisha Marquez, 19, of Framingham was sent a summons recently to appear in Newburyport District Court on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and affray (fighting in a public place in a way that disturbs the peace).
Last week, Isis Yailenne Dominguez, 21, of Fitchburg was issued a summons for the same charges, according to Salisbury police.
It was initially reported that Dominguez alone faced a disorderly conduct charge following the brawl May 27. But since an interview last week with Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler, he was made aware of additional charges.
Detective Keith Forget was able to identify both combatants from the video and then track them down, according to Salisbury police.
“I am very disappointed with the actions of a few visitors that day," Fowler said. "We strive to have a safe environment for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The brawl took place during a busy day at Salisbury Beach that, according to police, drew a slew of people from New Hampshire and other parts of Massachusetts.
The video and other photos taken of Salisbury Beach that day showed few people were wearing masks or practicing social distancing, which can help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone with further information about the fight is asked to call Forget at the Salisbury Police Department, 978-465-3121.