NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board during its Jan. 9 meeting voted unanimously to approve the town’s $145.2 million Capital Improvement Plan which covers fiscal years 2024-2028.
“This year’s Capital Plan includes new projects like the implementation of the Fields Master Plan, a tree inventory and management plan and an update to our assessing software programs,” Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues wrote in her letter to the Select Board.
Within the total figure, $28.9 million is earmarked for FY24.
The lion’s share of the FY24 figure, $21.8 million, will be used to fund the addition and renovations at North Andover Middle School, which is part of Facilities Master Plan II.
Looking further ahead, funding for the Facilities Master Plan is expected to fluctuate from $48.5 million in FY25 to $345,954 in FY27. The construction of a new Kittredge Elementary School represents the majority of the FY25 figure at $47.9 million. That project is also in line to receive funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The remaining $602,628 will be used for design services to renovate Fire Station Two.
Some of the other FY24 line items include $1.2 million for road improvements, $923,899 for several roof replacements, $760,000 for culvert and drainage infrastructure and $745,000 for two front end loaders.
Murphy-Rodrigues also wrote that $6.3 million in Free Cash should be used to augment project funding in FY24.
“We are recommending using Free Cash for the fourth year in a row,” she wrote. “This will save our debt capacity for the middle school construction and allows us to complete that project without additional impact to the taxpayers.”
Select Board member Laura Bates said she was pleased to see that the CIP included funding for maintenance items.
“I appreciate the maintenance that you’re addressing, the HVAC stuff, the paving and the drainage,” she said. “That, a lot of times, goes under the radar and doesn’t get picked up.”
In a separate interview, Select Board Vice Chairwoman Rosemary Smedile said the CIP provides residents with a clear picture of what the town departments would like to do in the coming years.
“It’s an important document, this outlines our future,” she said.
The CIP will be reviewed by the Finance Committee before being sent to Town Meeting.
