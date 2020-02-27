Selectmen, company continue 5G debate

The debate surrounding the arrival of 5G technology in Andover continues, as selectmen and AT&T representatives discuss making sure the public is safe from radiation emitted by 5G devices.
At this week's Select Board meeting, Selectman Dan Koh urged AT&T to conduct a public awareness campaign warning residents about the potential danger of being near a downed 5G antenna.
“It is perceived and understood in our society that you normally don’t approach a live wire and that it is unsafe,’’ Koh said. “I am not sure yet what the norm is that if you see an antenna on the ground that it is unsafe.’’
Board members are in the process of reviewing AT&T’s request to place Andover’s first 5G antenna on a utility pole near the IRS building on Lowell Street. However, the installation of the device has raised concerns from members of both the board and the community because the new technology emits small amounts of radiation. Eventually 5G devices would have to be placed on many utility poles in town for the technology to serve the public across Andover.
AT&T’s request was tabled a second time this week for the attorneys to modify a written agreement between AT&T and the town. The Select Board is set to vote on AT&T’s application at the next board meeting March 9.
According to Attorney Michael Dolan of Brown Rudnick, who has represented AT&T at Select Board meetings, AT&T’s 5G device on utility poles emits well below the threshold of FCC radiation emissions guidelines.
“At 25 feet (off the ground) it’s less than 1 percent of the FCC allowable limit,” Dolan said at the board’s Feb. 10 meeting.
Nevertheless, officials say there are circumstances when the device can emit harmful amounts of radiation. For instance, if a utility pole were to fall and someone stood near a 5G antenna, the device could become harmful.
Yet the concerns expressed by some Select Board members were appeased at this week's meeting when Donald Haes, a radiation safety specialist hired by AT&T to write a report determining the safety of AT&T’s 5G device, made a presentation to the board.
“I thought the expert’s presentation was helpful in making clear that the safety risk to residents in the extreme event of a downed, active antenna is minimal, however, it is critical that we make sure the proper safeguards are in place so that people are not harmed as more small cells are installed,” Koh said.
Select Board Chair Laura Gregory said, “I am confident that the circumstances (of a radiation threat) are very limited and unlikely to occur and I am going to take AT&T at their word that if there were a problem we would be made aware of it quickly.”
Haes said in the event that someone came in close contact with a 5G device, the likelihood of it causing radiation poisoning is extremely low and would require a length of exposure of 30 minutes or more.
“You are never really getting a high enough field to cause any type of injury or any type of biological effects no matter how long you hold onto it,” Haes said. “It just doesn’t happen in this type of antenna.”
Haes also assured the board that if the device were to malfunction, it would shut down automatically.
“There is a potential for an overexposure according to the FCC regulations and that’s where it ends right there,” Haes said. “Is anything going to happen? No, nothing is going to happen.”
Following Haes’ presentation, Town Counsel Thomas Urbelis asked Dolan about whether AT&T would indemnify the town in the case of a lawsuit resulting from a malfunction in the telecom giant’s 5G device. Dolan said the state would be responsible rather than the town because the utility pole is located on state land.