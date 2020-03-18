NORTH ANDOVER — The selectmen have not yet made a decision on whether to postpone the town election, currently scheduled to take place March 31.
The board discussed the matter Wednesday afternoon, holding the meeting by remote participation. Selectmen Chris Nobile and Regina Kean recused themselves, Nobile because he is a candidate for re-election and Kean because she would receive more pay if the election is delayed.
Kean is not running for another three-year term. Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues urged the selectmen to postpone the voting out of concern for poll workers' and residents' health.
Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile suggested that her colleagues take a few days to think about the situation and decide the issue at the board's next scheduled meeting Monday. Chairman Richard Vaillancourt and Phil DeCologero concurred.
The Monday meeting will also be conducted by remote participation.