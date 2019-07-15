NORTH ANDOVER — It's back to business as usual at the town-owned Stevens Estate.
The selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to lift the moratorium they imposed on wedding receptions and other events after September 2021. They ordered the halt at the request of Elegant Banquets, the Connecticut firm that was interested in leasing the spacious property on Osgood Street.
The June 18 special Town Meeting, however, voted overwhelmingly against leasing the estate, which the town purchased from Boston University in 1994.
"We need to focus on how to make it successful," said Selectman Richard Vaillancourt, who was elected chairman of the board last week. Other than lifting the moratorium, the selectmen did not make any decisions on the estate Monday night.
Vaillancourt predicted there will be "multiple nights of discussions" on the subject.
The selectmen asked several questions about the operation of the estate. Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile asked how the Stevens Estate compares to other municipally owned event venues.
The Stevens Estate charges $7,500 for a wedding from May to October, while the Pierce House in Lincoln charges $3,300 during that same period, according to information included with the selectmen's agenda. Other places, including the Commander's Mansion in Watertown at $4,000, charge much less.
Acting Town Manager Lyne Savage said the town needs more information about what other venues are providing their customers before it can make an adequate comparison.
Vaillancourt said the selectmen need to take a look at the Stevens Estate's advisory board. Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey suggested the selectmen appoint one of their members to serve as a liaison to the advisory board.
Vaillancourt said he agreed with that idea.
Selectman Chris Nobile pointed out that the town manager has overall charge of the Stevens Estate and not the Board of Selectmen.
"Don't we have a manager?" he said.
The selectmen hired Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues as the new town manager June 24. She is now the town manager of Sudbury and is expected to assume her new duties in North Andover in September.
Vaillancourt said she has some excellent ideas about how to deal with the Stevens Estate. During her public interview with the selectmen, she said the town should develop a master plan for the estate, which Moses Stevens, a textile magnate and congressman, built in 1874.
"Find out from residents, what do you want to do with the estate?" she said.
"We all want to see the Stevens Estate succeed," Vaillancourt said.