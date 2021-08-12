LAWRENCE - A celebration of all 21 Latin countries kicks off Saturday afternoon with the Semana Hispana festival on the Campagnone Common.
Free masks and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the event, the 42nd Semana Hispana festival in the city, said Germinudy Rosario, president of the Semana Hispana committee.
"It is for anybody and everybody," said Rosario of the festival.
The city is providing free masks at the festival and social distancing will be encouraged. Also an abundant supply of hand sanitizer will be on hand, she said.
Live music, dance, rides and an array of food mark the festival "the annual celebration of Hispanic culture," Rosario said.
"Get out, have a good time and listen to some music," she said.
The celebration begins on the Common at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday, the Semana Hispana parade steps off at 1 p.m. at Central Catholic High School at 300 Hampshire St. The parade will make its way to Broadway, then Haverhill Street and back to the Common.
Grand marshals this year are Ruben Fernandez and Joanne DePena. The "Reina Senorita" is Ashley Gonzalez, 19.
Rosario hopes the week will be a bright spot for many after a few tough years recently in the city.
She noted many in Lawrence have suffered from hardships and issues caused by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018 and then the shutdowns and sickness associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A professional mental health counselor, Rosario said she knows firsthand "there is a lot of depression and anxiety."
Rosario has lived in Lawrence for 23 years and been involved with Semana Hispana for the past 11 years. She thanked the Semana Hispana committee for all of its work.
"The committee is wonderful and I could not do it without them," she said.
