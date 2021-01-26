Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center celebrates this season each year by sponsoring the Superbowl of Birding.
But due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s competition has been modified and dubbed the Semi-Superbowl of Birding, which will be Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During past Superbowls, teams of competitors have been free to search throughout Essex County in Massachusetts and Rockingham County in New Hampshire.
This year, competitors must choose either county to bird in to meet quarantine regulations. The teams, which have included four to seven members in the past, can include as few as one to three this year.
The predawn-to-sunset bird identification marathon involves finding the greatest number of species and earning the most points based on the rarity of the birds recorded.
The event includes activities appropriate for all levels of birders, with prizes awarded in seven categories. The Zeiss Joppa Cup is awarded to the team that collects the most points by the end of the 12-hour birding day.
Registration is $20 per team. To register and to learn more, including all regulations, visit www.massaudubon.org/superbowl.