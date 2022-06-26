METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is hoping for the governor’s approval of $500,000 to fund much-needed renovations at Forest Lake as part of the senator’s $2.5 million push supporting projects throughout the Merrimack Valley.
The Forest Lake project calls for the current restrooms to be demolished and replaced with new, fully accessible restrooms. In addition, a beach volleyball court would be put in and the playground would be upgraded as well.
However, DiZoglio said, the expenditure must first be approved by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“We are hopeful the Administration will see the value in Methuen’s efforts to invest in and enhance Forest Lake,” she said. “Our cities and towns in the Merrimack Valley, including Methuen, need support as they embark on sorely needed projects like these that are aimed at improving local infrastructure and boosting overall quality of living.”
Mayor Neil Perry said the facilities at Forest Lake have not been updated in more than 70 years.
“As we emerge from the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we provide our residents with healthy outdoor recreational facilities,” he said. “The Town Beach at Forest Lake is one such location; however, its facilities date back to the 1950s. They must be updated and made to comply with current accessibility standards and funding for this project would be very helpful to the city of Methuen.”
City Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said the renovation would be “outstanding news for Methuen.”
“Forest Lake is a great place for families in our community to enjoy the outdoors, and this funding would allow us to make improvements to the recreational facilities there,” he said. “I understand that Gov. Baker will need to approve these expenditures. I hope he does the right thing. Kudos to Sen. DiZoglio for her continued advocacy on behalf of Methuen residents.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said the lake is an asset that must be protected.
“These renovations to improve accessibility and safety are vital to sustaining future generations of memories,” she said.
At 49 acres, Forest Lake is the only body of water in Methuen that is large enough to support recreational use. The lake is approximately 12 feet deep on average; however, the depth plunges to 36 feet on the southern end.
On the eastern side, Forest Lake empties into Forest Lake Brook, which then flows into Harris Brook. From there, Harris Brook flows into the Spicket River, which is a tributary of the Merrimack River.
The lake is also home to seven species of fish including Largemouth Bass, Brown Bullhead, Yellow Perch and Bluegill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.