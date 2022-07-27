METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio recently secured $1.5 million to help fund the creation of a youth center and to make safety modifications at the intersection of East, Prospect and Milk streets.
Pending approval from Gov. Charlie Baker, $1 million would be earmarked for the youth center.
Although a number of locations are being considered, DiZoglio said the former Pleasant Valley School building is still the best option.
DiZoglio said Methuen is one of the few communities in the Merrimack Valley that does not have a youth center. She spent 10 days in October of 2020, trekking 159 miles from Williamstown to Salisbury, raising $159,000 to support the project.
“While we still have a ways to go, this critical investment will bring us one step closer to making the dream of a Methuen Youth and Community Center a reality,” DiZoglio said. “Together, we will provide our youth with mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their unique talents and reach their goals.”
East District Councilor Steven Saba said the discussions about creating a youth center have been ongoing for the past 35 years.
However, he is excited about DiZoglio’s efforts to bring the project to fruition.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what she’s proposing,” said Saba.
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro said youth centers often serve as safe havens for at-risk children.
“Methuen must have a youth center to ensure that the next generation doesn’t get left behind at a time where mental health issues are increasing,” she said. “Real life connections, after school programs and community building are more vital than ever and we must give our city’s youth every opportunity possible.”
Safety improvements
The remaining $500,000 would be used for enhanced safety measures at the intersection of East, Prospect and Milk streets.
DiZoglio said some of the improvements would include better lighting, additional traffic signage, reducing the speed limit and revising the layout of the intersection.
The funds would also be used to bolster safety along the walking routes to Methuen’s grammar schools.
Mayor Neil Perry underscored the need for these safety improvements.
“This funding gives us the ability to address two major areas,” he said. “Adding various traffic controls and lighting to a confusing, five-way intersection in the center of a residential area that is adjacent to an assisted living facility, and constructing sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps along the walking routes on main roads near two of our pre-K-8 grammar schools.”
City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard agreed that the safety improvements at the intersection are long overdue.
“I drive through that intersection daily and frankly, I’m surprised we haven’t seen more accidents there,” he said. “We must take steps to make our streets safer for both drivers and pedestrians alike and Sen. DiZoglio is helping us do just that.”
Central District Councilor James McCarty said he is “beyond excited” to hear about the youth center as well as the improvements at the intersection.
“These neighborhoods have always been special to Diana,” he said. “Methuen will now have more resources to better address the concerns voiced by the residents. I will be looking forward to seeing these projects implemented and completed.”
The funding is part of a $15 million aid package for Merrimack Valley communities.
“Our cities and towns need resources as they embark on greatly needed projects like these that are designed to help strengthen the local economy and overall quality of living,” said DiZoglio. “We are grateful to have received the unanimous support of the Senate to send these state resources to the Merrimack Valley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.