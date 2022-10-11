METHUEN – State Sen. Diana DiZoglio will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss the passage of her bill exonerating Elizabeth Johnson Jr., the last person convicted during the infamous Salem Witch Trials.
The show will air on NBC at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
DiZoglio filed the bill after she was contacted by civics teacher Carrie LaPierre and her class at North Andover Middle School about clearing Johnson’s name.
After three years of lobbying by LaPierre and her eighth grade students, Johnson’s name was cleared in July, nearly 330 years after she was convicted.
A resident of North Andover, Johnson was sentenced to death in 1693.
According to historical records, it is suspected that Johnson had a cognitive disability that may have led to her being accused of witchcraft. Although Sir William Phips, governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay, chose to spare her life, Johnson was forced to live with the conviction until she died in 1747.
Because Johnson did not have any children, no descendants were able to advocate for her exoneration.
