NORTH ANDOVER — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren toured 6k Inc. Friday, helping to bring awareness to the high-tech manufacturing facility that has benefited from a federal infrastructure bill allocating “over $7 billion in EV battery components, critical minerals, and materials.”
6k Inc. specializes in creating battery technology that will help industries including manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics and more, according to a press release.
The company received federal funding for battery manufacturing and recycling as a result of Pres. Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The United States only has 7% of battery production capacity in the global electric vehicle battery supply chain, yet the battery 6k Inc. intends to produce will be made domestically.
“It’s more of a new product that’s going to be a cleanly made battery that’s made right here in the United States,” Warren said.
While the United States is a small part of the global production of battery manufacturing, CEO Aaron Bent said during Warren’s tour that the problem does not have a simple solution.
“You may say, ‘Let’s just take this technology used overseas and just bring it to the US,’ but the reality is when you do that it’s an environmental disaster. First of all you’d have to replant the state of Massachusetts in trees just to offset the carbon footprint,” he said. Other countries overseas don’t have same restrictions.
6k Inc. is aiming to produce their product in a more sustainable way that Bent says “almost eliminates the carbon footprint.”
Employees spoke to Warren about the difficulties facing the company including the government’s hesitation to invest.
“It’s been a real challenge for us to convince members of the House and the Senate that we want them to invest, for the government to invest in our technologies because it is so innovative and to many it looks very risky on the outside,” said Mary Cronin, senior vice president of Government Affairs
Warren in turn emphasized making information about the company’s technology comprehensible.
“You’ve just got to get this to the level where people understand,” she said.
As the visit came to a close, Warren expressed her hopes for the future of “clean energy.”
“This is our best hope for the future, this is about how we do a better job of producing clean energy and making sure that what happens, happens here in America,” she said.
