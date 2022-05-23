BOSTON — A bipartisan group of senators wants to carve out more funding for regional public school transportation in next fiscal year's state budget.
Debate on the nearly $50 billion spending plan gets underway Tuesday, but lawmakers say proposed funding for school busing and other transportation falls short and are calling for a 100% reimbursement to school districts for regional transportation.
A proposed amendment offered by senators would add another $14.5 million to the budget for regional transportation to fully fund the program. Senate budget writers proposed a 85% reimbursement rate, or more than $82.1 million, in their budget plan unveiled two weeks ago.
The effort is being led by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, who said the shortage of funds is creating an "unfair strain" on students and their families.
"It’s been decades since the state actually met the obligation it made to pay the full share of bussing school children to regional schools," the Gloucester Republican said in a statement. "Some regional districts are just a town or two while others have a dozen towns spread out of 500 miles."
Tarr said school transportation is "an important component of school and municipal budgets" and deserves financial support from the state government.
A nearly 70-year-old law requires the state to reimburse school districts for the costs of transporting students who live more than 1.5 miles from the school they attend.
Tarr said unlike Chapter 70 and other forms of school aid, regional transportation funds are "not apportioned based on need" and many regional school districts have to pick up 15% to 20% of those costs.
Besides Tarr, the proposed amendment is cosponsored by Sens. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, Ann Gobi, D-Spencer, and Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, and would boost the line item regional school transportation to more than $96.6 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The move to fully fund regional transportation is backed by groups like the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which listed it as a key priority in the budget.
Supporters say the state can afford to expand funding for school transportation next fiscal year with a record level of surplus money from excess tax collections.
Overall, the Senate's budget boosts Chapter 70 school funding by more than $6 billion in the next fiscal year. The spending plan also calls for boosting state local aid to cities and towns by more than $63 million to $1.23 billion.
A key provision of the Senate budget calls for spending $250 million for more pandemic-related state grants to buoy early education and child care providers.
The Democratic-controlled House approved its version of the budget two weeks ago after adding another $130 million in spending to the plan.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
