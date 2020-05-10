NORTH ANDOVER — Like all town buildings, the North Andover Senior Center has been closed to the public since the middle of March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the state to take stringent measures on social gatherings.
While exercise classes, bingo, discussion groups and other activities are suspended, the center has become a major distributor of food to people who need it, regardless of their ages.
Tables at the center are piled high with non-perishable food items. Personal care items, pet food, books and items involving activities for children are also available. The food is distributed to hundreds of people – and the donations keep coming in, according to Irene O'Brien, director of the center.
"We began an online campaign for collection of food and other resources for folks that were financially impacted and/or homebound and unable to shop," said Deanna Lima, the town's community support coordinator.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues created a North Andover page on the website signupgenius that enables residents to request food, according to Lima. The site also tells what foods are needed.
To access the North Andover site, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aaab29abf58-covid19.
"We post what we need for donations," Lima said.
Donors from throughout the town view those needs and bring appropriate items to the center.
Donor knock on the rear door of the center and leave the goods Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Social distancing is maintained at all times, according to O'Brien and Lima.
Residents who need food are advised to call the Senior Center at 978-688-9560 before going there.
"We check messages every hour," O'Brien said.
Residents can also reach Lima at 978-989-1048 or O'Brien at 978-729-7795.
Starting next week, the center will offer "open" hours, during which people will be allowed to come to the rear entrance of the building from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays to request food. Residents will be required to stay in their cars, Lima said.
Local restaurants have contributed to the cause, O'Brien said. They have provided almost $2,000 worth of gift cards and prepared $500 worth of meals for people in need, she said.
The Senior Center is helping residents with special dietary requirements, such as diabetes, and those who are unable to venture out of their homes, by pairing them with people who buy food they can eat.
"They bring it here and we deliver it to the individuals in need," O'Brien said.
The center has also delivered 50 "bags of hope" to low-income senior citizens.
All of the food on the tables at the Senior Center was purchased by North Andover residents, O'Brien said.
"We are still taking people to supermarkets," she said.
"The important thing is the role the community is playing," Lima said.
"The outpouring of kindness in this community has been unbelievable," O'Brien said.
Town employees have helped deliver food to those who need it, she said.
Nurses, teachers and counselors employed by the schools have identified families that need help putting food on their tables.
When the gas explosions and fires of Sept. 13, 2018, uprooted many residents from their homes, the Senior Center stepped up and made sure they were fed.
"We were very prepared for this," O'Brien said of the crisis caused by the pandemic.
Besides distributing food, the Senior Center has given residents several hundred face masks, which seven volunteers have made in their homes.
"We have a community to support us," O'Brien said.