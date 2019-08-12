NORTH ANDOVER — How the time flies!
It doesn't seem it was all that long ago that songs such as "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" were the music of "those darn teenagers."
Fast forward to now, more than 50 years later, and the songs of the 1950s and '60s have become the tunes of the senior set.
The Senior Center will host a barbecue starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, featuring the hit songs of yesteryear.
The aroma of sizzling hamburgers and hot dogs will mingle with the sounds of the bebop and doo wop during an afternoon of memories, music and friendship at the center's Cultural Saturday Social.
Howie and the Memory Laners will provide the entertainment. The trio is widely known in the region for its faithful recreation of the hit tunes of the '50s, '60s and '70s.
Those who attend will be able to sing and dance to such memorable tunes as “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “The Wanderer,” “Under The Boardwalk.” “The Wonder of You,” “My Girl” and dozens of other songs whose lyrics will immediately spring back to mind.
"The Lion Sleeps Tonight," with the high-pitched lyrics, "In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight" and the "wimoweh" refrain, achieved hit status when it was performed by the Tokens. Their version of the song, which originated from South Africa, was released in 1961.
“All of our programs are aimed at giving our seniors a great range of activities and enrichment opportunities,” said Lya Morse, North Andover Senior Center program coordinator. “But this one is just for the pure fun of it."
Tickets cost $10 and are on sale at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 rear Main St. The activities will conclude at 3 p.m.
Support for A Cultural Saturday Social is being provided by the North Andover Cultural Council, which is affiliated with the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“Eating, singing, clapping, dancing. It's a great recipe for an unforgettable afternoon," said Irene O’Brien, director of elder services. “We expect to see a great turnout of seniors.”
Further information is available at the Senior Center, by calling 978-688-9560 or by emailing lmorse@northandoverma.gov.