ANDOVER — Approximately 280 senior citizens received their flu shots Oct. 7 at a clinic held by the Andover Health Department.
The high-dose flu vaccines were given to those aged 65 and older on this day, as well as Oct. 14.
Appointments were required for the clinic held at Bancroft Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon.
Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-21 to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.