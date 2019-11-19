Sentencing set in Seabrook DUI fatal

BRENTWOOD — A Dec. 9 sentencing date is scheduled for a Salisbury woman convicted of driving under the influence in a 2018 crash that killed Andrew "Dibba" Dobson, a North Andover native, according to court records.
The sentencing hearing for Dawn Marie Barcellona, 58, is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.
Barcellona was found guilty of a misdemeanor DUI charge by Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire after a one-day bench trial.
The potential penalties Barcellona faces include a fine and loss of license.
Dobson, 51, was killed in the Oct. 21, 2018, crash on Route 1A in Seabrook.
That night Dobson left his parents’ home on Commonwealth Avenue in Salisbury, where he lived. He went to a nearby convenience store for a pack of cigarettes, according to family members.
He was struck and killed on his way home on Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A), very close to the Salisbury line around 8 p.m.
Barcellona was driving the Jeep that struck him, police said.
The father of a 12-year-old boy, Dobson was ripped out of his sneakers and suffered a cracked skull, according to court documents.
Barcellona went to trial Oct. 9 on the DUI charge. The trial spanned roughly four hours and afterward, St. Hilaire took the matter under advisement for several weeks before issuing the guilty verdict.
Barcellona previously rejected a plea deal that would allow her to avoid jail time and instead pay a $500 fine and surrender her license for nine months, according to court documents. She opted to take the case to a trial.
She did not testify in her own defense.
Felony indictments for negligent homicide and driving under the influence against Barcellona were dropped, according to prosecutors.
Sean Dobson, the younger brother of Andrew Dobson, said family members plan to address the judge at sentencing.
