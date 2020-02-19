LAWRENCE —The Merrimack Valley Project recently launched Wheels of Hope, a new service that provides free transportation to anyone from the Merrimack Valley who has a reserved bed at any treatment facility in the state.
Wheels of Hope is a service of the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline in coordination with Lowell-based Lucos Transportation. This new service aims to close a critical gap identified by the Merrimack Valley Project in the fight against substance use disorder in the region.
This pilot program was modeled after the Substance Abuse Treatment Enhance Program in Hartford, Connecticut. Over the course of 15 years, that program has provided hope to thousands of Connecticut residents who did not have transportation to local or regional recovery centers.
Within the last year, the program expanded statewide, demonstrating its the success. Seeing the parallels in both population and geographic area, Merrimack Valley Project leaders sought to emulate the service and over three years, created a broad coalition of faith, labor, and community partners willing to work to bring the program to the region.
This program is available in the following Valley towns and cities : Amesbury, Andover, Billerica, Boxford, Chelmsford, Dracut, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, Tewksbury, Tyngsboro, Westford, and West Newbury. Transportation to recovery centers outside the region can be arranged as long as the ride originates in the Merrimack Valley.
To utilize this free transportation service, call the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline at 800-327-5050. Visit HelplineMA.org/WheelsofHope to learn more. Representatives from the Merrimack Valley Project and the Helpline are available to speak or provide training for the program at 978-686-0650.
Register to vote in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Before Town Meeting Day the supervisors of the checklist will be in session Feb. 29 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. They will meet on the lower level of the Municipal Office Building to register new voters for the March 10 election.
At this time registered voters may also make changes or corrections to existing data, or switch party affiliation. This will be the last opportunity for a resident of Salem to register to vote if he or she wants to appear on the checklist Town Meeting Day.
Residents are also able to register to vote at the polls if they present required documentation. A photo ID and proof of residency is required. A drivers’ license is acceptable. Naturalized citizens must show a passport or documented citizenship papers.
Residents may also register to vote with the town clerk at any time during regular office hours through Feb. 28.
Copies of the current voter checklist are available to view at the Kelley Library reference desk and at the town clerk’s office.
Haverhill boxer is a Golden Gloves finalist
HAVERHILL — Nicholas Tejada, 19, of Haverhill, is fighting in the New England Novice Finals of the Golden Gloves Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Tejada trains at Haverhill Downtown Boxing under the tutelage of Ray Hebert and Duncan McNeil.
Tejada, who wrestled at Haverhill High School, won three matches, all by split decisions, in the Central New England Division to advance to the New England Novice Finals.
If he wins he will be crowned champion of the 152-pound division and would be the first from Haverhill to do so.
For tickets, visit lowellauditorium.com/2019-golden-gloves.