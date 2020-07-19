LAWRENCE — In full uniform and wearing a protective mask, Lawrence police officer Ariskelda "Eddey" Southworth handed out 15 speeding tickets on Beacon Street this week.
On another day in that area, still in uniform and masked, Southworth served up free ice cream.
Rolled out a year ago with to great fanfare, Lawrence Police Department's ice cream truck is rolling through city neighborhoods again.
The truck, emblazoned with the words "To protect and serve ice cream," is a community policing tool used by officers to break the ice between them, residents and businesspeople. The goal is more conversation and hopefully less crime, police said.
Also, the truck allows the masked officers to safely interact with the public while social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"They get to see police officers in a different light," noted police Chief Roy Vasque. "And it's another excuse to strike up a conversation with a kid."
The LPD ice cream truck is so well received, police often get requests for it to visit certain neighborhoods, he said.
Through discussions with kids and adults alike, the officers working on the truck will hear about neighborhood issues and disputes, fireworks and noise complaints, and gang and drug issues, he said.
The truck is a also a great public relations tool for the department at a rough time in the policing profession. The Memorial Day killing of a black man by white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulted in protests over racism and police brutality.
Massachusetts lawmakers are currently discussing a police reform bill.
"There's not exactly a lot of good PR for police officers right now. ... It's piling on. It's unfortunate there's so much negativity around policing," Vasque said.
But, he stressed, "We want to continue to engage the community. We feel it's important."
Purchased in 2019 with $9,000 seized during city drug raids, the ice cream truck was repaired by students at the Greater Lawrence Technical School. Local businesses then jumped on board, donating lights and lettering, the actual ice cream and funds to keep the truck going.
"This is costing taxpayers no money," Vasque stressed.
He also wanted to use the drug raid money for the truck "because it takes something negative and turns it into something positive."
The truck is part of the department's slate of community engagement programs, which include walking beats, mountain bike patrols, senior citizen outreach events, a business liaison officer, neighborhood association meetings, open gym nights at city schools and more.
Vasque noted, due to COVID-19, many community engagement problems, including the popular open gym nights, have been canceled due to infection protocols.
Donations to offset ice cream costs are always welcome, Vasque said. To make a donation, contact Officer Abel Cano, the department's business liaison officer, at acano@lawpd.com.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.