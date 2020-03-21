METHUEN — Not everyone who made their way to Pica’s Pub and Grill this weekend wanted a take-out container of lunch or dinner. In fact, some knew they would leave empty-handed.
Regular supporters of the 81-year-old family business stopped by just to give cash to owner Shane Bernard and his staff, who were there despite an uncertain payday.
A local guy, who Bernard said comes in six days per week, dropped off $400 Saturday morning. He wasn’t hungry at the time, but would be back later for dinner, he said.
The day before, two people walked in to offer similar support — one pulled $80 from a wallet, the other a $100 bill.
“So many other people have not only been coming in for food, but they’re tipping 100% or more,” Bernard said. “It almost makes you emotional.”
Bernard announced on Pica’s social media that management was starting off an employee relief fund with $500. That money and all tips would be divided among the staff.
After Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent order that take-out and delivery were the only means for restaurants to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, Bernard took stock and considered how few calls Pica’s gets for food to-go. They had never attempted delivery.
He wasn’t sure if he would even make enough money to pay the front-of-house staff who would answer phones and slide credit cards. And then there was the kitchen crew to consider.
Instead, he advised all 30 Pica’s employees to apply for unemployment and keep faith that they could reopen the place sooner rather than later.
“I wanted to take a day to just think about it all and decide what would be best for my staff,” he said. “I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time if I didn’t even know if I’d be able to pay them.”
A cook hired six months ago, Jeremy Allen, inspired his boss to give it a try.
“I told him to not even worry about paying me,” Allen said. “I said I was there for whatever he needed.”
The sentiment was shared by bartenders and waitresses who have sported Pica’s staff T-shirts for years.
A few of them showed up at work to do a deep clean of the place, the type that typically happens overnight because it requires shifting every bottle and piece of furniture.
They said they didn’t need payment either, for whatever Bernard needed.
“With a small family business like this, we all have our roles to make things run,” said bar manager Kat Guzman, of Haverhill. “And we knew that we had to all keep going.”
Bernard could see quickly that he had the means to fire up the grills and offer meals to-go.
But there was someone missing. He owns Pica’s with his dad, Wayne, who is waiting out coronavirus fears in Florida.
“He’s stuck in Florida right now,” the son explained. “His wife had a kidney transplant a few years ago and that makes her immunocompromised. They can’t get on a plane to get home like they planned.”
The father and son duo have overcome challenges before. A fire in November 2016 started by a bathroom exhaust fan shut them down for just over a year.
Then, it was a small coffee shop called Common Grounds Cafe that served coffee and breakfast sandwiches, along with Massachusetts lottery tickets.
He said, “the building was 100 years old, so we really just had to rebuild instead of repair.”
“I wanted to get back to the roots of the place, like when my great-great grandfather served pizza and drinks and a full menu,” Bernard said.
Today’s public health crisis is certainly different, he said, but sparks similar unease.
“We’ve certainly been through hard times before,” he said. “And just like before, our customers are keeping us going again.”