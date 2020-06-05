LAWRENCE — Several hundred people, mostly young Lawrencians, spoke with anger about the history of violence against black people at a peaceful protest Friday at the Campagnone North Common stage.
The event was organized by BLAC, the Black Lawrence Activist Collective, in advance of Sunday's city-sanctioned protest and prayer on the common to honor the life of George Floyd, a black man killed in public by Minneapolis police.
Organizers on Friday night told the audience that Sunday's demonstration was an effort by the mayor to sabotage their right to express their thoughts and outrage at hundreds of years of violent subjugation of black people.
Protesters on Friday called for sweeping changes to policing and its funding.
The police began as a slave patrol and departments are still in the process of enslaving people today, said one of the main speakers, an organizer who declined to be interviewed and did not announce to the crowd who she was.
People in the crowd took turns speaking over the two-hour protest.
Juan Rodriguez, a 2011 graduate of Lawrence High, urged the crowd to take their demands for change straight to City Hall and Mayor Dan Rivera.
He said policing needs to be fundamentally changed so that officers are protecting and serving people instead of trying to dominate the streets.
Earving Segura, of Lawrence, said in an interview that Friday's protest and the continuing movement is not only about justice for George Floyd.
"It's about changing the system so everyone can also get justice," he said.
The crowd included many young people, among them Caroline Garcia-Then, 23, and her sister, Arianna Vigniero, 13, of Lawrence.
"I'm fighting for all the black lives," said Garcia-Then. She said her fiance is black and that her children will be black and she wants the world to be a safe place for them and all people.
The protest included the singing of Happy Birthday to Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman shot and killed by Louisville police on March 13.
Taylor would have been 27 on Friday.
The protest concluded with an 8 minute, 46-second moment of silence for George Floyd — the time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.
Several older people wearing green vests were designated to maintain public safety.
Among them was Lawrence School Board member and organizer Joshua Alba.
"Tensions are high," he said in an interview before things got started. "Black people are being murdered with impunity."
Organizers tried to police the event on public land with ground rules that forbid media and crowd members to video or photograph protesters, essentially trying to deny First Amendment rights granted to the press under the United States Constitution.
Their attempt failed.
Friday's protest ended shortly before sundown without incident.
Organizers urged all in attendance to not attend Sunday's protest at the common.