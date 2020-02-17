NORTH ANDOVER — The Fields Committee wants to install new signs at the town's playgrounds and athletic fields that identify those facilities.
Town officials hope to repair the beams at the historic Schofield Mill.
The Stevens Estate seeks money to restore art work created by David Neal.
The Stevens Memorial Library trustees are looking to refurbish the stairway at the entrance of the building.
The Community Preservation Committee is considering providing financial support for these and other projects. The money comes from the Community Preservation Fund, which is supplied by a 3% surcharge on local real estate tax bills plus additional dollars.
Denevan O'Connell, chairman of the Community Preservation Committee, said Thursday evening he and other members of the panel would like more information about the Stevens Estate's request.
Stephen Foster, the town's facilities manager, said a recent inspection found problems with the beams at the Schofield Mill. He said he will provide more details to the Community Preservation Committee about what exactly needs to be done and how much it is expected to cost.
Terry Holland, who serves on both the Community Preservation and Fields committees, said the latter panel is not asking for money for signs for the fields and playgrounds at the schools.
O'Connell, Holland, John Simons, Deborah Feltovic and Frank McCarthy attended Thursday evening's meeting. Tracy Watson, Charles Gangi, William Callahan and Brian Roache were absent.
"We made a quorum by the skin of our teeth," O'Connell said.
The committee's next meeting will take place Feb. 27.
Since adopting the Community Preservation Act nearly 20 years ago, the town has used the money provided by it for many projects, including new bathrooms and kitchens for apartments managed by the North Andover Housing Authority; rebuilding playgrounds and fields and historic preservation.
Six million dollars in Community Preservation money has been set aside for the construction of a recreation complex on a site bordered by North Andover Middle and Atkinson schools. That project remains on hold, however, because of a lawsuit filed by nearby residents.
The Community Preservation Committee recommends how the money should be spent. The annual Town Meeting, which will take place May 19, has the final word.