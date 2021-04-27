METHUEN — Just days after an explosive lawsuit was filed against the city over sexual harassment claims in the Department of Public Works, city councilors began calling for an audit of the department.
During last week's City Council meeting, Mayor Neil Perry confirmed he was working on the wording of a request for proposals that would be sent out soon seeking bidders on a top-to-bottom review of the department, including the water division.
"It's always been our plan to audit the DPW," Perry told councilors. "I don't want citizens of Methuen to think it's in reaction to the story reported. It's always been our intent to do audits of all departments and DPW is next."
He said a proposed contract would be coming before the council in June.
"We want a professional audit, to see what we are doing wrong and what we are doing correct," he said.
City Councilor James McCarty raised the issue at the April 20 council meeting, just days after an Eagle-Tribune story detailing allegations contained in a federal lawsuit of sexual misconduct in the Water Department.
Both McCarty and Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio confirmed that numerous people reached out to them after the story came out.
"People in the community are pretty outraged, as they should be," McCarty said Monday. "A couple of people are demanding to know what's going to be done here."
DiZoglio said he also got a number of calls about the lawsuit story.
McCarty noted that during the 2019 campaign, "everyone talked about auditing every department in the city. We all assumed the DPW would come after the Police Department. There are some serious and troubling allegations out there."
An outside audit of the Police Department found numerous problems and confirmed many of the findings of the state Inspector General, which issued its own scathing report on the Police Department.
Together, the reports and ensuing outcry led to the suspension and ultimately retirement of former police Chief Joseph Solomon. Police Capt. Greg Gallant was placed on paid administrative leave.
According to the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, Krystal DePardo, the principal clerk in the Water Department since October 2012, said she "endured direct and indirect sexual harassment and a sexually hostile work environment" due to the conduct of her supervisor, Superintendent Daryl Laurenza, and other Water Department employees.
DePardo was "subjected to constant lewd, vulgar, sexually suggestive conversations and comments," the lawsuit claims.
Due to the harassment, DePardo said she started suffering "migraines, colitis and (had) to increase her treatment with a therapist." She also "endured great emotional distress, which compelled her to stop reporting for work," according to the suit filed by Boston attorney James Hykel.
She stopped reporting for work on Oct. 21, 2019, and remains on paid administrative leave, according to the lawsuit.
During the April 20 meeting, DiZoglio specifically asked if the Water Department would be the subject of a separate audit or be part of the overall audit of the DPW.
Perry said the Water Department would be part of the overall audit of the entire department.
"I welcome the RFP and the budget to fund it," DiZoglio said. "We learned from the police audit and we will probably learn from the DPW audit."
Laurenza did not return a phone message left Monday afternoon.
DPW Director Pat Bower welcomed the idea of having an audit. He said he was meeting with Perry Wednesday to discuss the scope of the audit. He said the department has roughly 70 employees.
He declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.