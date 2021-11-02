METHUEN — City seniors, look no further than Linda Sheehan to lead the Council on Aging into its next chapter.
The longtime administrative assistant at the Methuen Senior Activity Center has been promoted to its executive director, Mayor Neil Perry said last week. Her new role is expected to be confirmed by the City Council at its meeting Thursday.
Sheehan, a 29-year employee of the senior center, takes over the position from Corinne LaCharite-Johnson, who retired as executive director last month. LaCharite-Johnson served in the role for 32 years.
“Linda’s wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships with the city’s senior population made her the ideal candidate for this position” Perry said. “She has worked closely with outgoing director Corinne Johnson for many years, which will solidify a smooth transition and maintain the family-friendly atmosphere our seniors have grown to love.”
According to the mayor, Sheehan’s involvement with the community and work ethic were major factors in appointing her to the position.
Sheehan will soon fully take over the 17,000-square-foot center — which boasts workout and game rooms, a lounge, gift and thrift shops, a clinic and the Morrissette Auditorium.
“A lot of people have a preconceived idea of what a senior center is. They’ll say, ‘I’d never set foot in there.’ But they don’t know what it’s really like,” Sheehan’s colleague LaCharite-Johnson has said. “The important thing in the long run is to make connections, and as you grow older it becomes harder to do. Senior centers are a great way to do that. We try to keep all of our programming low-cost so everyone can stretch their budget, develop a meaningful life and have a reason to get up in the morning.”
Sheehan looks forward to keeping that programming going.
“It has been a pleasure working at the Methuen Senior Activity Center for the past 29 years as administrative assistant. I’ve met so many wonderful people here and while our mission is to enrich the lives of seniors, I know mine has certainly been enriched as well,” Sheehan said. “Corinne has left some big shoes to fill, but she’s been wonderful to work with for so many years and has been an excellent teacher. I’d like to thank Mayor Perry and the City Council for their confidence in me and I’m looking forward to continuing in this advanced capacity.”