MIDDLETON — A scam is underway involving callers who claim to be an Essex County Sheriff's Department deputy.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger sent out an alert about the scam, which involves a bogus caller who is telling residents there's a "legal civil matter that requires your immediate attention."
Some calls have threatened warrants were issued for arrests for failure to report for jury duty, credit cards are requested for pay for the warrants.
"The number they provide to call back is not our office," Coppinger said.
“At no time would an Essex County Sheriff’s Department employee call people to demand payment,” Coppinger said. “Callers demanding payment in a short amount of time is an obvious sign of a scam and illegal attempt to defraud citizens.”
He stressed the sheriff's department is not making the calls and "we want to remind residents to never share any personal or financial information with strange callers and to hang up."
The scam calls can be reported to the Federal Communications Commission hotline at 888-225-5322 and a complaint can be filed online at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov. Also, residents can contact Attorney General Maura Healey's office at 617-727-8400.