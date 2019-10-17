METHUEN — Police are investigating gunshots that were fired outside a homework center on Tenney Street late Thursday afternoon.
No one was injured, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
The incident happened at around 5:10 p.m., the chief said. Witnesses said the shots were fired from a dark-colored car that fled the scene, he said.
Police are continuing their investigation, Solomon said.
The homework center is operated by Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc., a nonprofit organization that works for the betterment of the surrounding area. When school is in session, 70 to 75 young people from the neighborhood go to the center to get help with academic work, according to Linda Soucy, found of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc.
Three staffers and volunteers help the young people with their school work.