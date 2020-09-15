NORTH ANDOVER — White sheets were tie-dyed in every color of the rainbow.
Now, the fabric will be used for protective masks for local children.
A group of kids met late Tuesday morning at Drummond Playground on Milk Street and used a nearby field as their easel.
Alyson Segool, a North Andover mother, organized and led the children for the art project, the latest in months of volunteer efforts during COVID-19 in Andover and North Andover. All of the children who attended are in the same safe group so they did not wear masks.
Once sewn, the masks will be donated to local school children or anyone else who needs them during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The tie-dying is just the latest volunteer effort spearheaded by a volunteers in Andover and North Andover.
Since March, the grassroots project has resulted in the sewing and distribution of thousands of masks, appreciation gifts and chocolate for nurses, first responders, health care and essential workers and teachers, gift baskets for children and college students, and more.
Local residents Melissa Maramma, Alex Bromberg and Darcie Nuttall spearhead many of the efforts. For more information, to make a donation or get involved, check out the "Andover/North Andover COVID-19 Community Preparedness & Support" page on Facebook.
