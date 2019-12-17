ANDOVER — A judge will decide whether to grant the teachers' union a court injunction to stop the district's investigation of allegations of a "hostile work environment" at South Elementary School.
A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Salem Superior Court, during which lawyers for the union and the town will make their case for or against the injunction.
On Wednesday afternoon, meanwhile, the union — the Andover Education Association — is holding a "solidarity rally" at 3:30 p.m. at the 55 Woburn St. school. The union is posting flyers on social media inviting "parents and community supporters to stand with South Elementary educators for dignity and respect."
The latest developments in the case shed more light on the ongoing friction at the school, which union leaders say is a result of efforts by Principal Tracy Crowley, with support of Superintendent Sheldon Berman, to "chill" union activities by teachers at the school.
Berman, meanwhile, is hitting back, saying in an interview and emailed comments last week that he has no idea why the union is getting involved.
"It's important to make this very clear," he said last week. "We don't see this as a union issue. It's a personnel issue that involves employees. We have an obligation to investigate and maintain a healthy environment. I don't know where this union issue is coming from. The complaint (the district is investigating) does not involve any administrators."
He added, "I think our attorneys are pretty confident this is not a union issue."
Union President Matthew Bach, doesn't agree.
"We have different perspectives on it," he said. "We look forward to our hearing date. Both sides will have the opportunity to present their case."
The investigation
The probe the union wants to stop is concerns accusations of a hostile work environment at South School. A series of interviews has been ongoing since Dec. 9. It includes taking teachers out of their classroom one by one and having them questioned by the city's labor lawyer at the administration offices on Bartlet Street.
Berman said the lawyer is "independent."
About 20 of the 40 teachers at the school are being interviewed, most of them as witnesses. However, a half-dozen are being interviewed who may face disciplinary action, Berman said.
Those teachers are allowed to have a union representative with them during the interviews, while the "witnesses" are not.
The union claims the interviews are illegal and are being used to scare teachers so that they won't pursue union activities, which are allowed by state law.
In one incident, according to documents filed with the court, teachers were meeting with representatives from the Mass. Teachers Association to talk about a survey to check the atmosphere at the school and whether teachers felt intimidated or otherwise treated unfairly.
Crowley is said to have walked into the meeting and told the teachers they had to get to their classrooms on time. She was told by union officials she had to leave.
Berman said there was one instance of "a meeting the principal had with two teachers that Bach thought was union-related, but it wasn't. It was about the culture and climate at the school."
Superintendent hits back
Berman claims the union, for some reason, is turning a legitimate investigation of "professional, not personal" hostility between teachers into something else.
"Both sides (in the dispute) are AEA members. And AEA is taking sides with one group of educators," he said.
He went on to say, "I believe this has been enlarged. Rather than collaborating with us, the AEA has escalated this unnecessarily. ... We have no interest in chilling union activities. We respect the union's rights. We've had a great relationship with the AEA historically."
Bach was elected president of the union in June 2019, taking over for longtime union chief Kerry Costello.
Berman said in the past if there were ever any problems the union would go up the chain of command, speaking with the principal, assistant superintendent and eventually him.
"They didn't approach the principal, (assistant Superintendent) Sandy Trach or me," he said. "If there are issues, nobody has raised it with us."
Union president's reply
Bach says that Berman's claim of ignorance about the issues being raised by the union is far-fetched.
"We filed a cease-and-desist letter that was sent to the principal for interfering with union leaders and Berman was copied on that," Bach said. "Teachers have brought this to the district's attention in the past."
When asked why he didn't work with the administration like the former union president did, he noted, "I can't talk about the past administrator of the AEA."
But he did say the town is going against its own policies regarding harassment.
"No one has notified the union of harassment," he said "The district has a harassment policy and nobody notified the association or any member being interviewed."
He said the policy calls for mediation in the case of harassment.
"That's the policy that would apply," he said. "I don't understand what policy they are following."