Simard: Solomon's retirement 'good for Methuen'

METHUEN — Police Chief Joseph Solomon’s decision to retire came as no surprise to some City Councilors, but as a shock to others.
"We all saw this coming," said Councilor Mike Simard, a Lawrence police officer and harsh critic of Solomon's management of the department. "This is good for Methuen. I see this as a white flag."
Councilor Eunice Zeigler called it "kind of a shock," adding that the city needed to work with the chief to address the problems in the department, as highlighted by both the recent, scathing state Inspector General's report and the pending independent audit.
In a Jan. 8 letter to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Solomon cited the "ceaseless baseless attacks on my integrity, together with the constant political interference in the management of the department" as part of the reason for the timing of his retirement. He went on to list several accomplishments and awards the department won under his tenure.
Both Perry and Solomon have declined to comment further on the letter.
While Solomon didn't name the source or sources of the attacks and interference, councilors have noted that the past year or so has been marked by numerous acrimonious exchanges between the City Council and the chief.
The council has been critical of the chief's management of the department, his huge salary increase and the role he played in it, his seeming support of a bloated superior officers contract and his use of part-time, intermittent police officers who have not gone through the police academy or the Civil Service process.
Council critics
Led by former Chairman James McCarty, Councilor Steve Saba (who is now chairman) and Simard, the council placed unrelenting pressure on the mayor over the past year or so to take measures to reform the Police Department.
They approved $75,000 for an independent audit of the department and endorsed changes made by Perry, including laying off intermittent officers who didn't have the requisite training or Civil Service approval needed to be full-time officers.
They also supported Perry's efforts to pare down the number of superior officers through the budget process. The council even rejected a contract agreement that Perry reached with the superior officers' union last year, opting instead to continue the push for arbitration — which remains ongoing.
After Solomon's announcement became public Monday, councilors toned down much of their criticism.
Saba, for example, at first declined to comment, but then said only: "We look forward to continuing our efforts to reshape the Methuen Police Department."
Simard was less restrained but still careful with his words.
"I'm happy for the men and women of this department," he said. "I'm sure the city will proceed cautiously and do what's best for the citizens. The mayor has been very methodical in what he's done and I have confidence he'll do the right thing here.”
Not everyone struck a conciliatory tone, however.
"It looks like Chief Solomon's reign of corruption is finally coming to an end,” said Council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard.
Solving problems
Others were more concerned about looking forward.
"This is a time for us to have constructive conversations about how to move the city forward," Zeigler said.
She added that while "we can't tell someone when the right time is for them to retire ... we need to have a conversation as a city before we move forward with that."
Zeigler also said she had hoped that the city could work with Solomon to address not only the findings in the Inspector General's report but also the findings of the audit.
"Methuen residents and taxpayers deserve an open and transparent process," she said. "This is truly the only way we can move forward.”
Councilor Joel Faretra said he hadn't seen anything official so "I cannot speak to the chief's retirement but I will continue to work with my fellow councilors and the mayor to make sure the men and women of the Methuen Police Department are supported and respected the way they should be."
McCarty at first refused to comment, but did mention there were ongoing questions about Solomon's retirement package.
At his age, with 35 years of service in the city, Solomon is eligible for a pension of 80% of the average of five years of his highest salaries.
Search for new chief
A number of councilors said they were looking ahead to the search for a new chief.
City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said she hoped for "an extensive interview process (that) should ensure that the next police chief is equipped to handle the looming task of managing the department's unique difficulties to an appropriate conclusion."
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio called the mayor Monday morning after hearing about the chief's retirement and told him the council would assist him as he started the search for a new chief.
"I said I hope we open up (the) search, and look across the country to lead Methuen in the right direction," he said.
Councilor Allison Saffie refused to comment.