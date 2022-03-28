It never crossed Michael Chiklis’ mind. Him being a world-renowned Hollywood actor, playing the role of one of the giants among giants in the grand history of Boston sports.
Red Auerbach.
Chiklis’ exploits as an athlete – and he was a good three-sport athlete growing up in Andover – were football, hockey and baseball. While captaining the Andover High football team, as a middle linebacker, he eventually gave up hockey and baseball in his last two years of high school to dedicate more time to acting.
Chiklis plays the recurring role as Auerbach in the HBO Series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”
The 10-episode series chronicles the lives of the 1980s Lakers basketball team, both on and off the court.
“I always admired Red and that cigar,” said Chiklis. “I know it was probably a little arrogant. It was arrogant. But he had so much confidence. and his teams did, too. I was more associated with Red during the Larry Bird era, the guy who picked Bird.”
But being from Boston, bald and about Auerbach’s height, it probably wasn’t as far-fetched as Chiklis had thought.
When Chiklis was offered the role of Auerbach (see related story) there was zero hesitation. In fact, it was more like disbelief.
“I mean it’s Red Auerbach!” said Chiklis. “Are you kidding me? A Boston kid being asked to play Red. … It’s like a dream.”
While Chiklis had a lot of knowledge about the Celtics icon, playing the role of a real person and icon is different, including the added pressure of getting it close to right.
He didn’t reach out to any former players, like Bill Russell, who resides on the West Coast.
“Red wrote a couple of books. Bill Russell wrote a book, ‘Red and Me,’ which was a great perspective,” said Chiklis. “I looked at a lot of interviews with Red. The great thing about the Internet is all of this stuff is available on your laptop.”
Chiklis said two things stuck out when studying Auerbach for the role.
One, Auerbach was a native of Brooklyn and always had that accent. So Chiklis’ Boston default wasn’t going to work.
And, two, he had to smoke cigars to play the role. Many cigars.
The issue with the “two,” is that Chiklis quit smoking cigars in 2000, upon the promise to his eldest daughter, Autumn.
“I was always a cigar guy before quitting,” said Chiklis. “The cigars were fake. They were horrible. But I smoked them with gusto.”
Among the “breaking” stories of the series was Auerbach’s influence on Buss, who came off as a slick, sleazy person and businessman early in the series.
Auerbach and Buss were shown at center court of The Forum in Inglewood, California during the offseason. Buss was asking Auerbach about winning championships in Los Angeles.
Auerbach shunned him, saying Buss had no chance, before dropping his cigar at center court and leaving.
Buss went into a rage, basically implying everything was changing with the Lakers going forward, and winning championships over the Celtics especially, was the goal.
Buss soon fired Lakers legend Jerry West, who comes off as a crazy man and who doubted Buss and the new Lakers vision.
“I think Red underestimated Buss,” said Chiklis. “Buss was a fierce competitor. But he didn’t look the part. He’s an L.A. guy, went to Playboy Mansion. His dismissing Buss probably lit a fire under their ass.”
Chiklis’ admiration for Auerbach grew synergistically studying for this role, understanding exactly what made him tick.
“Red was the greatest coach and, later, general manager,” said Chiklis. “What I realized even more was how he gave the players a sense of collaboration and agency.
“Red was a great talker, but I learned he also was a great listener,” said Chiklis. “He created an atmosphere that fostered championship teams over and over again. It wasn’t a dictatorial thing either. Red created a team atmosphere. If you don’t have that person in the locker room, dugout or bench, you can sustain winning … Red was all about the team. That’s the secret sauce, winning for the team.”
Chiklis has had more than 100 roles on Broadway, TV and film, including his breakout role on “The Commish,” in which he did 60 episodes, as well as directing and producing “The Shield.”
Playing Auerbach is among a thrill of his lifetime in the performing arts.
“I love it,” said Chiklis. “I just wish my dad was alive to see it. He was a big Red Auerbach fan. Big!”
