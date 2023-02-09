DANVERS — More than 2,000 people gathered at St. John's Prep Thursday night for a prayer vigil for Sebastian Robinson, the 12-year-old student who was shot and killed in his Andover home early that morning.
Robinson's fellow students led prayers, sang songs and played music, while teachers remembered him as a curious, hard-working sixth-grader who loved music, reading and cats.
"Sebastian represented the spirit of the Prep with his creativity, his sense of wonder, and a deep desire to learn more about the world around him," St. John's Prep Middle School Director Jason Larocque wrote in reflections read by Michael Driscoll, the middle school campus director. "He went the extra mile in all that he did."
The vigil, held at the Mahoney Wellness Center on the school campus in Danvers, came at the end of a stunning and tragic day at the Prep. Early that morning, Robinson and his parents were found dead in their Andover home in what authories said appeared to be a murder-suicide, with Andrew Robinson, Sebastian's father, dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Head of School Ed Hardiman announced at the vigil that school would be canceled for a second day on Friday. He said the wellness center would be open Friday with food and activities for students who wished to attend, and that counselors would be available.
"It is impossible to make sense of what happened as it makes no sense," Hardiman said at the vigil. "In the face of a tragedy that connects us, what do we do? We need to listen to stories of how Sebastian was a gentle soul who loved being at St. John's Prep."
Students, parents, teachers and others crowded into the wellness center for the prayer vigil, with 200 people forced to stand. The Rev. John Ronan, a 1962 St. John's Prep graduate, presided over the service, standing on a stage next to Robinson's cello.
Driscoll relayed stories that he had gathered throughout the day from Robinson's teachers. Music teacher Diane Hastings said although Robinson was reserved in class, he showed his humor and personality on several occasions and was quick to learn how to play the cello. English teacher Kevin Correa said Robinson once asked him if it was OK that he did more than he was asked on an assignment. The quality of Robinson's work, Correa said, "flabbergasted me on many occasions."
"When I think of Sebastian I think of a young man with genuine curiosity of the world around him and a love of learning," Driscoll quoted Correa as saying.
School counselor Katherine Gorham told Driscoll that Robinson was an "incredible reader" who loved riding his bike and playing Uno with his tight-knit group of friends, and shared a bond with her over animals.
"He loved cats the most," Gorham said.
Several students went up on stage to read prayers. Dan Pawlyk, a senior from Peabody, sang the hymn "His Eye Is On The Sparrow."
Hardiman said he spoke with Robinson's aunt, who thanked people for attending the vigil. He urged the gathering to continue to spread stories about Robinson and to rely on the "brotherhood and community" of St. John's Prep.
"Now is that time for that bond, that connection, to shine as a beacon of support, love and hope for each other," Hardiman said.
