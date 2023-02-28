METHUEN — Public skating sessions at Methuen High School were popular during school winter break. Skaters of all ages and abilities took advantage and enjoyed some family fun on the ice. The Methuen Parks and Recreation Department hosted the three-day offering. A full list of upcoming activities and events is online at methuenma.myrec.com.
Skating through winter break
