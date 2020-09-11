METHUEN — A kitten on the mend is in need of a loving and patient new owner, according to MSPCA officials.
They said 5-month-old Hopscotch, an orange tabby cat, was recently saved from the streets of Springfield by a good Samaritan and an animal control officer.
After being brought to MSPCA-Angell in Boston, veterinarians discovered that the kitten’s two front paws were severely fractured.
Hopscotch is now recovering at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, in Methuen, where he awaits a suitable adopter.
“He’s really the most incredible kitten and, at a time when kittens are so hard to come by at animal shelters across New England, we know he’s going to be very popular among potential adopters,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell,
“But he’ll need a patient adopter who will see him through the next four to eight weeks of complete cage rest, and commit to any future medical care should he require additional procedures in the future.”
Keiley said he cannot recall ever seeing a kitten injured as badly as Hopscotch, who now has two steel plates installed to re-join bones to encourage healing.
The cause of Hopscotch’s injury may never be known.
“It’s possible he was hit by a car, fell from a significant height, or that someone harmed him intentionally — we’ll just never know for sure,” Keiley said.
Despite all that trauma, “he remains playful, loving and social," according to Keiley.
Interested adopters can email methuen@mspca.org for more information about the adoption process.