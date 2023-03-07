ANDOVER — At four years old and 23 inches tall, Stewie Vuitton, a miniature horse, stands significantly shorter than a human 4-year-old, but he's still made it to the top of the list in Cadbury's national Bunny Tryouts competition.
A resident of Lifting Spirits, a miniature therapy horse farm in Andover, Stewie Vuitton is one of the top 10 in Cadbury's national competition to star in the company's next commercial. He's the only finalist from New England.
It's the fifth year for the Hershey Company contest, which calls for entries from the public, then hosts online voting. The winner will star in a commercial and get $5,000, as well as another $5,000 to donate to an animal rescue organization of their choice.
This year's contest theme was rescue pets and saw thousands of entries.
Sixteen months ago, Stewie Vuitton was rescued from an auction in Ohio suffering from multiple health issues after years of neglect, according to a press release from Lifting Spirits.
Stewie Vuitton is a miniature horse with dwarfism. Despite the health issues that can occur, some people still try to breed to create dwarf foals.
When he was rescued from the auction he was suffering from serious leg and hoof issues. Experts have been working over the past year to improve his mobility, but he is not yet back to 100%.
“We were thrilled to see Cadbury focus this year’s contest on rescue pets — recognizing not only the incredible work of rescue organizations, but also the endless love, loyalty, and service that all these animals give back,” said Toni Hadad, Lifting Spirits founder and president. “This is an amazing opportunity for our local rescue to educate the public on issues related to dwarfism and the many challenges that this condition presents to horses and their caregivers.”
Stewie Vuitton and nine other animals are currently being voted on at CadburyTryouts.com. Voting closes March 14.
The winner of the contest will be announced on March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.