METHUEN — A late-night fire Sunday ignited in a store at The Loop, fire officials said.
An electrical fire occurred near a register at Olympia in the retail center located at 90 Pleasant Valley St.
The fire triggered the store's sprinkler system, which worked exactly as it's supposed to, officials said.
"The sprinklers knocked down the majority of it," said Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
There was smoke and water damage to Olympia, another store nearby, The Loft, as well as a vacant storefront which was last used as an area to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Firefighters responded at 10:55 p.m. and there for about two hours.
Lawrence and Salem, N.H., firefighters responded to Methuen as mutual aid coverage.
