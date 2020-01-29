LAWRENCE — A fire that claimed the life of a 76-year-old man is being considered accidental by officials, who are eying smoking and an electric blanket as possible causes of the blaze last Thursday.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty, police Chief Roy Vasque and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Donald Cornellier was killed after the fire began in the first-floor living room of 5 Saxonia Ave. just after 5 p.m.
According to officials, Cornellier may have fallen asleep smoking in his chair while covered by an electric blanket. No foul play was suspected. No working smoke detectors were found inside the first or second floor apartments, the fire marshal's office said.
Nine tenants in the two-family home were displaced following the fire. Cornellia was visiting his daughter at the time of the fire and was staying in the first-floor apartment.
The fire was investigated by Lawrence Fire and Police departments and troopers from the state police assigned to the district attorney and fire marshal's offices.