The Merrimack Valley experienced what a spokesperson for the National Weather Service called a “typical” winter storm on Saturday.
While the plows were busy keeping the streets clear kids enjoyed sledding in the fresh snow.
Temperatures swung between 36 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Total snowfall resulted in only about 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.
Lawrence saw wind gusts up to 30 mph.
A spokesperson from National Grid said there may have been a few outages in the area but they would have been “very brief.”
She added that as of about 5 p.m., National Grid had 64 customers without power.
Winter parking bans were also in effect across multiple communities.
