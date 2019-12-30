LAWRENCE – Monday's snow, sleet and rain were set to change over to a cloudy day on New Year's Eve with temperatures in the lower 40s, said Glenn Field, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory continues in the region through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
The storm that blew through the region beginning Sunday night left a couple inches of snow and sleet behind.
"It (was) really a mixed bag, depending on where you (were)," Field said.
He explained that in Lawrence, the city saw lots of freezing rain, but municipalities on either side saw snow, rain and freezing rain, making it a wintery mix changing from town to town in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
The highs for Tuesday are expected to be in the lower 40s for the region and could reach 45 degrees in Boston, Field said.
On New Year's Day, Field forecasts the temperature around 34 degrees in Greater Lawrence, with light winds out of the southwest around 10 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies. The first day of the new decade will be mostly sunny, and daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 40s through the remainder of the week.
In Salem, New Hampshire, the Department of Public Works started treating the roads well before the morning rush hour, and continued to do so through the day keeping residents apprised of workers' movements.
"In ice events such as these, it is best to leave some accumulation on the roads to absorb some of the sleet and freezing rain so as to not fall on cold wet smooth surfaces and create ice immediately. However, with the amount of salt previously dispersed, heavier traffic now and temperatures stabilizing somewhat, we believe scraping it off now will be most beneficial," the department wrote on Facebook around noon Monday. "Please continue to keep your speeds down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destinations."
Through social media the department also asked residents to not travel unless necessary, which combined with treating the roads lead to few accidents, according to police.
"Thankfully between department of public works being on top of the storm we have not experienced too many accidents, very few accidents actually," Salem police Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
In Methuen there is a city-wide parking ban in effect until noon Tuesday. Cars are not allowed to be parked on the streets, parking is available at the Pelham Street Park and Ride, according to the Police Department's Facebook page.
Throughout the day municipalities like Methuen were also asking residents to stay off the roads.
"Chief Solomon and the men and women of the Methuen Police Department urge all of our residents and followers to stay home," the department wrote on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. "The roads are slippery and although Methuen crews are out there working diligently to keep roads safe for travelers, weather conditions are not optimal for travel and the cold and ice does not always cooperate with their efforts."